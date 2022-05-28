iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,291,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 716,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after purchasing an additional 224,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 319,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

