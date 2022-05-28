iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS opened at $115.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.16 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.