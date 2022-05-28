Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.94, but opened at $68.63. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $71.38, with a volume of 4,992 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,866,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 85.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

