Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.94, but opened at $68.63. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $71.38, with a volume of 4,992 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $47,866,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Jack in the Box by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82.

About Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

