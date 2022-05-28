Jason Krikorian Sells 327,270 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $1,669,077.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856,310 shares in the company, valued at $101,267,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jason Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 23rd, Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $4,083,885.00.
- On Friday, May 20th, Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01.
Shares of MTTR opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Matterport by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Matterport by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
