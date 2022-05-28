Jason Krikorian Sells 327,270 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $1,669,077.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856,310 shares in the company, valued at $101,267,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $4,083,885.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01.

Shares of MTTR opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Matterport by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Matterport by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

