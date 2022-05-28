J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.56.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

