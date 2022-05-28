John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $101,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JBT opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.79. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBT. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

