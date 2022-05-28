Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 189,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $58,398,354 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

