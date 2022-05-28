Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Kelly Services worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 291,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kelly Services stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Kelly Services’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

