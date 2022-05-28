KeyCorp Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $140.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

NYSE EOG opened at $136.85 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $136.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average is $108.55.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 83.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,665,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 183.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,236,873 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after buying an additional 83,953 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

