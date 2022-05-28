Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Gap Down to $39.88

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.88, but opened at $38.76. Kraft Heinz shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 292,569 shares trading hands.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

