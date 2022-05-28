Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CEO Sells $525,520.00 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:LEA opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.07. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $122.67 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 81.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

