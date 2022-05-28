LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LendingClub were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,140 shares of company stock valued at $872,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NYSE LC opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

