Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $484,200.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $288,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 229.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 74.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.6% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,161,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after acquiring an additional 335,349 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

