LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of LL Flooring worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LL Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.18.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LL Flooring had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $279.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. LL Flooring’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LL Flooring in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

