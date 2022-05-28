LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of LL Flooring worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LL Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LL opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.18.
LL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LL Flooring in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
LL Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LL Flooring (LL)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.