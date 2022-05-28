Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $16.95. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 788 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on LVLU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.8% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 227,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 24.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

