Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 338,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 227,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

NYSE MSGS opened at $163.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $151.28 and a twelve month high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The company’s revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

