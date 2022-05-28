Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Update

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 262.9% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

MNGPF stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 255 ($3.21) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 270 ($3.40) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.71) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.49) to GBX 301 ($3.79) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.20.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

