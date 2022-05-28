ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Down to $89.81

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.81, but opened at $87.06. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $88.20, with a volume of 447 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 210,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

