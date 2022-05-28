Marguerite M. Elias Sells 30,000 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,522.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Gogo’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gogo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

