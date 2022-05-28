Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medifast were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Medifast by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medifast by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $154.67 and a one year high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.37.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 46.79%.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard acquired 431 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $19,900,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

