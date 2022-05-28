Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MBINN opened at $24.16 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $29.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

