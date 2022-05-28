MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 177,333 shares.The stock last traded at $18.30 and had previously closed at $17.95.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -57.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 51.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 373,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
About MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
