MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 177,333 shares.The stock last traded at $18.30 and had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -57.03.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 51.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 373,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

