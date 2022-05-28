Michael E. Daniels Buys 5,000 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) CEO Michael E. Daniels acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.95 per share, with a total value of $389,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,527.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NCBS stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $43,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 73.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 91,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

