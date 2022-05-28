MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $198.12

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $198.12, but opened at $190.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $191.00, with a volume of 9,953 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $561.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,164,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after buying an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

