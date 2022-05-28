Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,462,000 after acquiring an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31,910 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 787,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CL King dropped their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

