Mizuho Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $355.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.86.

NYSE SNOW opened at $129.91 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.41.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

