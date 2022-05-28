Moffett Nathanson Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $23.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.63% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of SNAP opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33. Snap has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,486,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,686,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $47,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

