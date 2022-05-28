Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Down to $66.02

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.02, but opened at $64.39. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 2,019 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.60. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

