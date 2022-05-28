monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $104.94

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.94, but opened at $101.88. monday.com shares last traded at $104.98, with a volume of 1,178 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNDY. Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.86.

Get monday.com alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of -25.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.34.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 257.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.