MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $230.79

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $230.79, but opened at $221.13. MongoDB shares last traded at $219.01, with a volume of 8,334 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.54 and a 200-day moving average of $411.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,475 shares of company stock worth $43,717,816. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MongoDB by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

