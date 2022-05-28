Morgan Stanley Cuts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $225.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.06.

NYSE:AVB opened at $210.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.63 and a 200 day moving average of $239.57. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $197.62 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

