Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Nabors Industries worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 67.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 78.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NBR opened at $167.58 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

