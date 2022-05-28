Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 185.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,876,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,531,000 after purchasing an additional 951,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after purchasing an additional 411,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,821 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 677,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNDM opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $721.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,913.44% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

