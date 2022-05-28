Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nascent Biotech stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Nascent Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.16.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nascent Biotech (NBIO)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.