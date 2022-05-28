National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 157,382 shares.The stock last traded at $40.05 and had previously closed at $40.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBHC. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get National Bank alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 121.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.