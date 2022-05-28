National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Shares Gap Down to $77.79

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.79, but opened at $75.80. National Grid shares last traded at $75.61, with a volume of 2,271 shares traded.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

