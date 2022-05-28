National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Health Investors were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.97. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.65%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

