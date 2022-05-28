Neil E. Fleshner Sells 564,204 Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -0.39.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 77.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13,291.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 545,356 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

