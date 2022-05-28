NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NetEase by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NetEase by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

