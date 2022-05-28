NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTCT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 38,353 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NetScout Systems by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.64. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $37.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.