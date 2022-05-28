NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Up 285.0% in May

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,089,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,406,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 187,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. NightDragon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

