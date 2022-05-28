Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nordstrom were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,420.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 86,647 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

NYSE JWN opened at $26.56 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

