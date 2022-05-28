Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

