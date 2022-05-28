Northern Trust Corp Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.46% of Talos Energy worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,172,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,137,584 shares of company stock worth $92,347,081. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TALO. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:TALO opened at $22.23 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.29.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

