Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of Home Bancorp worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 222.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HBCP opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Home Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.