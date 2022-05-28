NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down to $3.59

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.50. NU shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 494,136 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

