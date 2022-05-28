Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,965 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Nutanix by 18.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,195,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after acquiring an additional 653,020 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

