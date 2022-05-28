NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $290.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.17% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $188.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $547.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.45.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

