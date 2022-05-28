NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $240.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

Shares of NVDA opened at $188.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.40 and its 200-day moving average is $250.45.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3,633.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 71,389 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 772,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $210,710,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

